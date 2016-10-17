See All Pediatric Neurologists in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Dr. Steven Portman, MD

Pediatric Neurology
2.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Portman, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Portman works at Neurology of Children and Adults in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology of Children and Adults
    6151 Lake Osprey Dr Fl 3, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 355-0077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Treatment frequency



ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Freedom Health
    • Medicaid
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 17, 2016
    Both my son & I go to Dr. Portman for ADD/ADHD. He takes the time to listen to what's going on and then treats ACCORDINGLY. I found Dr. Portman on accident while trying to find a Dr. that accepts my insurance, truly a blessing. My son is doing amazing in school and will soon bring home his first Honor Roll report card & as for me I feel like a brand new person! We could not be happier. I highly recommend Dr. Portman if you are in need of a Dr. within his area of expertise.
    AC in Sarasota, FL — Oct 17, 2016
    About Dr. Steven Portman, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427141993
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard University
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Boston Med Ctr Boston University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Portman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Portman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Portman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Portman works at Neurology of Children and Adults in Lakewood Ranch, FL. View the full address on Dr. Portman’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Portman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

