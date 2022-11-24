Dr. Steven Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Porter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Porter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
OrthoArizona - North Gilbert2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Porter had a great bedside manner. He took the time to listen to my concerns without dismissing them. He gave me his advice on what he thought was best to do first, along with other options. I really appreciated his caring personality.
About Dr. Steven Porter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter has seen patients for Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tendinosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Porter speaks Spanish.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
