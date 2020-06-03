Dr. Steven Popper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Popper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Popper, MD is a Pulmonologist in Escondido, CA. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Locations
1
Palomar Health Medical Group2125 Citracado Pkwy Ste 140, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
2
Arch Health Partners Family Medicine Escondido488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 111, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great.... Emergency acute bronchitis. ...smart ... Caring..and takes time to know you and listens. Good tests and i am on my way to getting better.
About Dr. Steven Popper, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1679849012
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Scripps Mercy Hospital
- University of California, San Francisco
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Popper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Popper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popper has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Popper speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Popper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.