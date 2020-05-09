Dr. Steven Poplawski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poplawski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Poplawski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Poplawski, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Forest Health Medical Center.
Dr. Poplawski works at
Locations
-
1
Forest Health Medical Center135 S Prospect St, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 Directions (734) 547-1071
- 2 32861 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28232 Directions (205) 934-7714
Hospital Affiliations
- Forest Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poplawski?
Did my bypass in 2000, I weighed 290 today, 5/9/2020, I weigh 176 and have enjoyed 20 active healthy years. Important to follow doctors instructions and advise. Thanks Dr POP! Still feel younger than I did before surgery.
About Dr. Steven Poplawski, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1437173481
Education & Certifications
- Baylor U Med Center/Dept Of Surgery/Transplantation Services
- U Of Nebraska Medical Center/Dept Of Surgery
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poplawski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poplawski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poplawski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poplawski works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Poplawski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poplawski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poplawski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poplawski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.