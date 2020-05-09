See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Ypsilanti, MI
Dr. Steven Poplawski, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Poplawski, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Forest Health Medical Center.

Dr. Poplawski works at Michigan Pain Specialists in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forest Health Medical Center
    135 S Prospect St, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 547-1071
  2. 2
    32861 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-7714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forest Health Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 09, 2020
    Did my bypass in 2000, I weighed 290 today, 5/9/2020, I weigh 176 and have enjoyed 20 active healthy years. Important to follow doctors instructions and advise. Thanks Dr POP! Still feel younger than I did before surgery.
    Larry Murton — May 09, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Poplawski, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor U Med Center/Dept Of Surgery/Transplantation Services
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Of Nebraska Medical Center/Dept Of Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Medical Education

