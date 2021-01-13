Overview

Dr. Steven Pollack, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Pollack works at STEVEN A POLLACK MD in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.