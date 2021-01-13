Dr. Steven Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Pollack, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Pollack, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Steven A. Pollack M.d.pa1500 NW 10th Ave Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-2321
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pollack is one of the most caring doctors that I have seen in my 60+ years. He is extremely thorough, goes the extra mile, and most importantly, knows his stuff. His staff is equally caring, and they truly care about us ... I highly recommend Dr. Pollack-he is the best!
About Dr. Steven Pollack, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollack has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
