Dr. Steven Poletti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poletti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Poletti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Poletti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.
Dr. Poletti works at
Locations
-
1
Physical Rehabiliation Group1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Ste 200, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 763-2720
- 2 1122 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg B, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 849-1551
-
3
Southeastern Spine Institute1625 Hospital Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 849-1551
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poletti?
Dr Poletti had to go in and fix what 2 previous Drs couldn’t. I’ve had no pain since Poletti did what was my 3rd Back surgery. He’s leaps and bounds above any Dr in my area.
About Dr. Steven Poletti, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1508841859
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poletti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poletti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poletti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poletti works at
Dr. Poletti has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poletti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Poletti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poletti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poletti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poletti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.