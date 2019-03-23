Dr. Polakoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Polakoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Polakoff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Polakoff works at
Locations
Terry Alan Teplitz M.d. P.A.5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 852, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 718-0313
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He has been very responsive, knowledgeable, nonjudgmental, professional, etc. for all the years I have been seeing him. Unfortunately, he plans to retire before year’s end.
About Dr. Steven Polakoff, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
