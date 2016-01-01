Overview

Dr. Steven Pike, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Pike works at Acadiana Vascular Center in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.