Dr. Steven Pickett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Pickett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with Saint Marks Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Pickett works at
Locations
Steven Hodges Pickett4207 James Casey St Ste 107, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 416-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Marks Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I live in Florida but was visiting my son and had to find a Urologist quickly I found Dr Pickett I went to him a few times while in Texas. I wish I could go to him in Florida he is excellent. He answered any questions I had, and he has a great sense of humor. Thanks to his girls for getting me in quickly when I was in pain. will see you when I get back to Austin.
About Dr. Steven Pickett, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1417923186
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- University of California Harbor General Hospital
- University Of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickett has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickett.
