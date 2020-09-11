See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilton, CT
Dr. Steven Phillips, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Phillips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilton, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Phillips works at STEVEN PHILLIPS MD in Wilton, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Phillips, MD PC
    944 DANBURY RD, Wilton, CT 06897 (203) 544-0005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lyme Disease
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Lyme Disease
Abdominal Pain
Anemia

Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Sep 11, 2020
Dr Phillips is one of the most compassionate and thoughtful doctors we have ever met. Even though my partner's medical situation is very complex, Dr Phillips continues to "think out of the box" for solutions, while offering ongoing support for which we will always be grateful.
Sharon Gold & Rick Daniels — Sep 11, 2020
Sharon Gold & Rick Daniels — Sep 11, 2020
About Dr. Steven Phillips, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 29 years of experience
  • English
  • 1306876255
Education & Certifications

  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
  • Internal Medicine
