Dr. Steven Phillips, MD
Dr. Steven Phillips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilton, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Steven Phillips, MD PC944 DANBURY RD, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 544-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Phillips is one of the most compassionate and thoughtful doctors we have ever met. Even though my partner's medical situation is very complex, Dr Phillips continues to "think out of the box" for solutions, while offering ongoing support for which we will always be grateful.
About Dr. Steven Phillips, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
