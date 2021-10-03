See All Gastroenterologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Steven Petit, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Petit, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center

Dr. Petit works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    inSite Digestive Health Care
    630 S Raymond Ave Unit 240, Pasadena, CA 91105 (626) 449-9920
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 03, 2021
    Dr Petit is the only GI specialist, after seeing many GI specialist, was one who has taken the patience and persistence in dealing with my special situation after a major surgery (i.e. esophagectomy with colon interposition and stomach resection) which is a very rare procedure. Since the surgery 16 years ago I've experienced numerous complications from 24/7 abdominal pain, dumping syndrome, bleeding leaks and many others. Dr Petit hasn't stopped addressing the issues and justifying with medical insurance the need for various medical intervention. Personally, Dr Petit is a one in million MD and wished we had more MDs like him.
    Frederic M. Soliman — Oct 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Petit, MD
    About Dr. Steven Petit, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English, Spanish
    1376567495
    Education & Certifications

    Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Petit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petit works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Petit’s profile.

    Dr. Petit has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Petit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

