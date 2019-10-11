Dr. Steven Petak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Petak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Petak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Petak works at
Locations
-
1
B I M C6550 Fannin St Ste 1101, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-0006Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petak?
I looked over the previous reviews left by others to help me fine tune my remarks. I can see the multitasking of talking to a patient as the physician has to look up testing, etc. and simultaneously type the input of a visit summary as appearing pre-occupied. When there is no assistant to type the summary(as I have experienced in other doctors' offices), that is the condition that results from complying with time constraints and appointment scheduling. Overall, Dr. Petak is thorough, extremely knowledgeable, well-qualified and listens to my myriad of questions. He asks whether I have any further questions as he is ending our visit. I am grateful to be a patient of such an expert.
About Dr. Steven Petak, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1861493157
Education & Certifications
- University Tex
- U Tex
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Illinois-Urbana
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petak accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petak works at
Dr. Petak has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Petak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.