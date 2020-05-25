See All Otolaryngologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Steven Peskind, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Peskind, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Peskind works at Enhanced Hearing Professionals in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steven Peskind MD and Associates,P.A.
    5957 Dallas Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 596-2552
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Vertigo

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    May 25, 2020
    Dr Peskind worked on my sinus issues for a while. He arranged a CT Scan and concluded I need surgery. Referred me to UT Southwestern Dr. Ryan for surgery to remove a sinus cyst with the size of an egg . Surgery was first day of reopening on May 4th 2020. The results are absolutely excellent: No more tooth pains No more ear pains No more headache No more sinus pressure No more biting my cheek daily I can breathe through my nose Less snoring Feel energized Thank you Dr. Peskind, I highly appreciate and respect your evaluations, actions and engagement Thank you from new Henrik
    H.T — May 25, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Peskind, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104807544
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lsu Medical Center Of Shreveport
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • USC-Keck Sch Med LAC/USC Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • La Co-Usc Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Peskind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peskind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peskind has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peskind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peskind works at Enhanced Hearing Professionals in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Peskind’s profile.

    Dr. Peskind has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peskind on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Peskind. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peskind.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peskind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peskind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

