Dr. Steven Peskind, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Peskind, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Peskind works at
Locations
Steven Peskind MD and Associates,P.A.5957 Dallas Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-2552Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Peskind worked on my sinus issues for a while. He arranged a CT Scan and concluded I need surgery. Referred me to UT Southwestern Dr. Ryan for surgery to remove a sinus cyst with the size of an egg . Surgery was first day of reopening on May 4th 2020. The results are absolutely excellent: No more tooth pains No more ear pains No more headache No more sinus pressure No more biting my cheek daily I can breathe through my nose Less snoring Feel energized Thank you Dr. Peskind, I highly appreciate and respect your evaluations, actions and engagement Thank you from new Henrik
About Dr. Steven Peskind, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104807544
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Medical Center Of Shreveport
- USC-Keck Sch Med LAC/USC Med Ctr
- La Co-Usc Med Ctr
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
