Dr. Perlow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Perlow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Perlow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Perlow works at
Locations
Robert Douglas Clayton Md. PC4060 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste F, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 604-9301
Northside Hospital - Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 604-9301Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just a all around wonderful experience
About Dr. Steven Perlow, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1972635811
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlow has seen patients for Vesicoureteral Reflux, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.