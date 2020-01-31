Dr. Peloquin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Peloquin, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Peloquin, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Pain Management, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan and Manhattan Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Peloquin works at
Locations
-
1
Heartland Pain Management Of Manhattan1133 College Ave Ste F100, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 320-6700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Manhattan Surgical1829 College Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 320-6701
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
- Manhattan Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Peloquin?
Excellent! Has been my pain doctor for about 15 years. Has implanted a Medtronic neuro stimulator and done a stem cell procedure for me. Discovered a large tumor in my neck that, after removal, is dead and I am not. I am 75 years old now and able to work as hard as my body will allow on my 400 acre farm. Thanks Doc!
About Dr. Steven Peloquin, MD
- Pain Management
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1689644668
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hospital
- U New Mexico Hosp
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peloquin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peloquin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peloquin works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Peloquin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peloquin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peloquin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peloquin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.