Dr. Steven Pedro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Pedro, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Pedro, MD is a dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. He currently practices at Steven D Pedro MD PA. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Pedro is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Steven D Pedro MD PA7833 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 336-0661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Steven Pedro, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1982634481
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Pedro?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedro has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pedro speaks Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.