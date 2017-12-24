Overview

Dr. Steven Pearson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Pearson works at Steven W Pearson MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.