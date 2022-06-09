See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Pearlman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (144)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Pearlman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Luke/Roosevelt Hosp

Dr. Pearlman works at Pearlman Aesthetic Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Pearlman Aesthetic Surgery
    110 E 60th St Rm 908, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 223-8300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rhinoseptoplasty
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Blepharoplasty
Rhinoseptoplasty
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Blepharoplasty

Treatment frequency



Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 144 ratings
    Patient Ratings (144)
    5 Star
    (135)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 09, 2022
    I've been working with Lisa on some concerns about way that time was showing itself on my face. Previous to Lisa, I'd been solely using facial fillers. After my first visit with her she talked to me about the benefits of Sculptra. Had she not provided me with the info/option to try Sculptra I wouldn't have known that the avenue existed, so I was grateful for the knowledge and expertise. She was so wonderful in explaining everything and answering my questions. I jumped in and will never look back. IT LOOKS SO NATURAL. Sculptra has eased SO MANY of my concerns and requires much less longterm maintenance. Durning the process she continued to tell me that as happy as I was things were going to get better. She was totally right about the magic! I am so thrilled with the results! I've loved the experience of visiting the office and I just can't say enough about how Sculptra and Lisa have grown my confidence.
    Tiffany — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Pearlman, MD
    About Dr. Steven Pearlman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972684421
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Luke/Roosevelt Hosp
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Pearlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearlman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearlman works at Pearlman Aesthetic Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pearlman’s profile.

    144 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

