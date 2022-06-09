Dr. Steven Pearlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Pearlman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Pearlman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Luke/Roosevelt Hosp
Dr. Pearlman works at
Pearlman Aesthetic Surgery110 E 60th St Rm 908, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 223-8300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I've been working with Lisa on some concerns about way that time was showing itself on my face. Previous to Lisa, I'd been solely using facial fillers. After my first visit with her she talked to me about the benefits of Sculptra. Had she not provided me with the info/option to try Sculptra I wouldn't have known that the avenue existed, so I was grateful for the knowledge and expertise. She was so wonderful in explaining everything and answering my questions. I jumped in and will never look back. IT LOOKS SO NATURAL. Sculptra has eased SO MANY of my concerns and requires much less longterm maintenance. Durning the process she continued to tell me that as happy as I was things were going to get better. She was totally right about the magic! I am so thrilled with the results! I've loved the experience of visiting the office and I just can't say enough about how Sculptra and Lisa have grown my confidence.
- St Luke/Roosevelt Hosp
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
