Overview

Dr. Steven Paynter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Paynter works at Hamilton Physician Group - General Surgery in Dalton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.