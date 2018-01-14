Overview

Dr. Steven Patterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patterson works at Lakeland Surgical Clinic in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.