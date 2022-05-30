Dr. Steven Pascal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Pascal, MD
Dr. Steven Pascal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Eye Physicians of the East Bay Medical Corp.80 Grand Ave Ste 700, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (510) 893-4318
Eye MD Laser and Surgery Center481 30th St, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (949) 852-3400
- 3 3730 Mt Diablo Blvd Ste 218, Lafayette, CA 94549 Directions (925) 283-8400
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pascal and his staff are truly superb in every respect. He has been our family's eye doctor for many years, and I am completely delighted with the results of the cataract surgery he performed on my right eye nearly a year ago! Dr. Pascal is talented, professional, friendly, compassionate and thorough, running numerous tests on my eyes using the latest equipment, and even cautiously referring me for a brief consultation with a retina specialist, before performing my surgery to implant a trifocal IOL which I am completely happy with. Dr. Pascal and his surgical staff made me feel at ease during the entire process, and It is great to now get up every morning and engage in my active professional and personal life without glasses. I feel truly privileged to have Dr. Pascal as my doctor.
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1336177245
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
