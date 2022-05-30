Overview

Dr. Steven Pascal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Pascal works at EYE PHYSICIAN OF EAST BAY in Oakland, CA with other offices in Lafayette, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.