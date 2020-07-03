Overview

Dr. Steven Papp, DO is an Urology Specialist in Trenton, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Papp works at Dr. Papp, P.C. in Trenton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.