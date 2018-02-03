Dr. Papish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Papish, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Papish, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Medical Group Oncology150 Park Ave Fl 3, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 538-5210
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
There is no better oncologist around. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in my 30s and Dr Papish made something so frightening and unexpected into a bump in the road. You will not find a doctor with his brilliance and bed side manner to match. He is truly gifted. He sees you as a person and let’s you know you are not alone on this journey. I am so blessed to be his patient. His whole staff greets you with a smile and a reassuring look. Something you need desperately during this time.
About Dr. Steven Papish, MD
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Geo Wash University Hosp
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
