Hematology
48 years of experience
Dr. Steven Papish, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Papish works at Summit Medical Group Oncology in Florham Park, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Summit Medical Group Oncology
    150 Park Ave Fl 3, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-5210

  • Morristown Medical Center

Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Feb 03, 2018
    There is no better oncologist around. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in my 30s and Dr Papish made something so frightening and unexpected into a bump in the road. You will not find a doctor with his brilliance and bed side manner to match. He is truly gifted. He sees you as a person and let’s you know you are not alone on this journey. I am so blessed to be his patient. His whole staff greets you with a smile and a reassuring look. Something you need desperately during this time.
    About Dr. Steven Papish, MD

    • Hematology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811985997
    • Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
    • Geo Wash University Hosp
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Papish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Papish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Papish works at Summit Medical Group Oncology in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Papish’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Papish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

