Overview

Dr. Steven Palter, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, Plainview Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Palter works at Dr. Steven Palter in Woodbury, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY, Brooklyn, NY and Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.