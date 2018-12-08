Dr. Steven Palley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Palley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Palley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Dr. Palley works at
Northern Arizona Gastroenterology PC77 W Forest Ave Ste 210, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 773-2547
Forest Canyon Endoscopy/Sgy Ctr560 N Switzer Canyon Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 774-3044
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have had Colonoscopy and Endoscopy proceedures peformed on me four times by Dr. Paley. I feel very fortunate having Dr. Paley as a physician. He has been very thorough, very professional and provided me with outstanding care both during and after my proceedures. I recommend him whole heartedly and have referred friends and family to his practice.
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285699116
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Palley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palley works at
Dr. Palley has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diarrhea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palley speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Palley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palley.
