Overview

Dr. Steven Palley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.



Dr. Palley works at Northern AZ Gastroenterology in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diarrhea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.