Dr. Steven Page, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (103)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Steven Page, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine|University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Page works at 360 Orthopedic in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Shoulder Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    360 Orthopedics
    5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    John N Carlson MD
    2750 Bahia Vista St Ste 108, Sarasota, FL 34239
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Sarasota Orthopedic Associates LLC
    6230 University Pkwy Ste 203, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
  HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Arm
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Broken Arm
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment

Broken Arm
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Chronic Neck Pain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
ACL Surgery
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Back Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction
Adhesiolysis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Arthroscopy
Arm Surgery
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthrocentesis
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving
Arthroscopic Labrum Repair
Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair
Arthroscopic Shoulder Reconstruction
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery
Arthroscopic Surgery
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker's Cyst
Bicep Repairs
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Broken Neck
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Decompression
Degenerative Disc Disease
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Arthroscopy
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Replacement
Elbow Sprain
Elbow Surgery
Elbow Tenotomy
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Femur or Knee
Excision of Humerus
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hardware Removal Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Debridement Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Meniscectomy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Subcromial Decompression Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Tricep Repair Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Uni-Compartmental Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 26, 2022
    I am glad I chose Dr. Steven Page to evaluate my knee problem. I had a partially torn meniscus and Dr. Page let me know it would require surgery at some point. He said I could do it immediately, or try a corticosteroid injection first. The injection worked for awhile but wore off. Dr. Page saw me quickly after I called back, and within 10 days he performed the meniscectomy and removed some debris and a floating body. I must say the rehab staff at 360 Orthopedics was awesome. Dr. Page took the time during my follow-up visit to explain what he did, and how much he removed. He showed me the photos of the area and gave me a prognosis, telling me what I could expect and what to do if pain reoccurred. I am thankful to have had his help.
    Ken Rowland — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Page, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467415596
    Education & Certifications

    • UHZ Sports Medicine Institute|University of Miami
    • Medical University of South Carolina, Orthopedic Surgery|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine|University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
