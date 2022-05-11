See All Neurologists in Springfield, MO
Overview

Dr. Steven Otto, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.

Dr. Otto works at Champaign Dental Group in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Neurology
    3801 S National Ave Ste 900, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3087

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South
  • Cox Monett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 11, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Otto multiple times now. And I would 1000% recommend him. He actually listens to me and my concerns. He is very compassionate and kind. There are not enough Doctors like him in this world.
    Taylor Crawford — May 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Steven Otto, MD
    About Dr. Steven Otto, MD

    • Neurology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154364289
    Education & Certifications

    • Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Otto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Otto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Otto works at Champaign Dental Group in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Otto’s profile.

    Dr. Otto has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

