Dr. Steven Otto, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Otto, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.
Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Neurology3801 S National Ave Ste 900, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3087
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Otto multiple times now. And I would 1000% recommend him. He actually listens to me and my concerns. He is very compassionate and kind. There are not enough Doctors like him in this world.
About Dr. Steven Otto, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1154364289
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otto has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto.
