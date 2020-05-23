Dr. Steven Ory, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ory, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Ory, OD is an Optometrist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Ory works at
Locations
Genesis Dermatology600 Heritage Dr Ste 110, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 223-1275Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had Dr Ory for many years and he is the only Dr who knew what tests I needed to accurately diagnose me and then knew exactly what I needed to get me healthy and to begin trials. After 5 other gyne’s failed me, he’s the only Dr. who knows about pcos, gyne issues hormones and how it affects fertility. He’s more concerned about you being healthy as his first concern and that’s always good medicine. Healthy woman is the best chance of getting pregnant. If you’re considering IVF this is the only place I recommend. And if you have pcos this is the only Dr I recommend.
About Dr. Steven Ory, OD
- Optometry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mayo Clin Grad Sch Med|Mayo Clin Grad School Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Dr. Ory has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ory works at
Dr. Ory speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ory. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.