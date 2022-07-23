See All Otolaryngologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Steven Orten, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Orten, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Orten works at Steven S. Orten in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steven S. Orten
    6020 W Parker Rd Ste 350, Plano, TX 75093 (972) 378-0060

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Home Sleep Study
Oral Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Home Sleep Study

Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Steven Orten, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • 25 years of experience
  • English
  • 1740498013
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Orten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Orten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Orten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Orten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orten.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

