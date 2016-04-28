See All Radiation Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Steven Olszewski, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Olszewski, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Olszewski, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa) and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Olszewski works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Brain Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Brain Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Olszewski?

Apr 28, 2016
Excellent radiation oncologist. Treated my cancer and I am cured. He keeps a close eye on his former patients to make sure the cancer is gone. Very knowledgeable.
Joe G. in Miami, FL — Apr 28, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Steven Olszewski, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Olszewski, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Olszewski to family and friends

Dr. Olszewski's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Olszewski

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Olszewski, MD.

About Dr. Steven Olszewski, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1063409241
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St Marys Hospital and Medical Center - Radiation Therapy|St Marys Hospital and Medical Center-San Francisco
Residency
Internship
  • University Of California|University of California (Irvine)
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa)
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Therapeutic Radiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Olszewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Olszewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Olszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Olszewski works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Olszewski’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Olszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olszewski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Steven Olszewski, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.