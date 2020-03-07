Overview

Dr. Steven Olson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Olson works at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC with other offices in Morrisville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.