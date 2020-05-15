Overview

Dr. Steven Ochs, MD is an Urology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Pomerene Hospital.



Dr. Ochs works at Mercy Hlth Ctr Statcare in Canton, OH with other offices in Millersburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.