Dr. Steven Ochs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ochs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Ochs, MD is an Urology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Pomerene Hospital.
Dr. Ochs works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Hlth Ctr Statcare1330 Mercy Dr NW Ste 510, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 456-6760
-
2
Summa Physicians Inc.1261 Wooster Rd Ste 220, Millersburg, OH 44654 Directions (330) 456-6760
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Pomerene Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ochs?
Above and beyond everything else, I felt like like I was having a cup of coffee and sharing my troubles with a trusted friend.
About Dr. Steven Ochs, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1144220807
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ochs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ochs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ochs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ochs works at
Dr. Ochs has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ochs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.