Dr. Steven Oberlender, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Oberlender, MD is a Dermatologist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Advanced Dermatology Associates Ltd.1259 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 437-4134Monday12:30pm - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Allen Audiology & Westgate Hearing Inc.401 N 17th St Ste 101, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 969-4370
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
outstanding in all facets. Patience . Made sure I was comfortable during entire procedure. I recommend this gentleman as. Best of the best...Tom Reilly
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902893001
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Oberlender has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oberlender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
