Dr. Steven Nyquist, MD
Dr. Steven Nyquist, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med.
Cool Springs Psychiatric Group354 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 105, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 771-1100
I liked Dr. Nyquist. It was the Receptionist who was so horrible. I ran out of my medication and she REFUSED to let me speak with Dr. Nyquist. She said it was office policy for her to take a message, give it to him, receive a response, and call me back. She accused me of self-medicating, and told me that under no certain terms would "they" call in a prescription for me. I was taking a narcotic and my body went through the most hellacious withdrawal. I blame her for that.
About Dr. Steven Nyquist, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1306871868
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Psychiatry
Dr. Nyquist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nyquist accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nyquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Nyquist. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nyquist.
