Overview

Dr. Steven Nunns, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bolivia, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES|East Carolina University School Of Allied Health Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Nunns works at Novant Health OB/GYN - Bolivia in Bolivia, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.