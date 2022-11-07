See All Neurologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Steven Norris, MD

Neurology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Norris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science At Brooklyn and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Norris works at NORRIS STEVEN A MD in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norris Steven A MD
    3978 E State Road 64, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 761-9797

  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Sudoscan
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Sudoscan

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    Nov 07, 2022
    I am thankful that I found Dr. Norris. He is analytical, brilliant, interested in you & trying to figure out the best way to make you well. He brings in diet & doesn’t just medicate you needlessly. It’s just he and his wife who is compassionate & helpful. You feel at peace when you come in and hopeful when you leave. I wish there were more smaller practices as you don’t feel like you’re just a number but a real listened to being.
    Barbara — Nov 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Norris, MD
    About Dr. Steven Norris, MD

    • Neurology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205877206
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj New Jersey Med School
    • State University Of New York Health Science At Brooklyn
    • MIT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Norris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Norris works at NORRIS STEVEN A MD in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Norris’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

