Dr. Steven Norris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Norris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science At Brooklyn and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Norris works at
Locations
Norris Steven A MD3978 E State Road 64, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 761-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am thankful that I found Dr. Norris. He is analytical, brilliant, interested in you & trying to figure out the best way to make you well. He brings in diet & doesn’t just medicate you needlessly. It’s just he and his wife who is compassionate & helpful. You feel at peace when you come in and hopeful when you leave. I wish there were more smaller practices as you don’t feel like you’re just a number but a real listened to being.
About Dr. Steven Norris, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1205877206
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- State University Of New York Health Science At Brooklyn
- MIT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.