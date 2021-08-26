See All Plastic Surgeons in Kalamazoo, MI
Dr. Steven Nitsch, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Nitsch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Nitsch works at Pkwy. Plastic Surgery PC in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Portage, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pkwy. Plastic Surgery PC
    575 W CROSSTOWN PKWY, Kalamazoo, MI 49008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 343-5750
    Ascension Medical Center Borgess Immediate Medical Care
    7901 Angling Rd, Portage, MI 49024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 343-5750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Borgess Hospital
  • Bronson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Treatment frequency



Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 26, 2021
    I have been wanting a tummy tuck for years and finally decided to do this for myself. I had several friends in the healthcare field and Dr. Nitsch's name came up as a great doctor to go to for a consultation. They could not have been more right! From the moment I walked into his office i felt I was at the right place. His staff were all very friendly and welcoming. Dr. Nitsch has the type of bedside manner that meets my needs. He was easy to talk to, he never made me feel like I was being rushed, he had answers for my many many questions and just instantly put me at ease about allowing him to conduct this surgery. I am 7 days post surgery and had my follow up today. If it weren't for COVID I would have hugged him. I was so embarrassed of my stomach and now it is exactly what I was hoping for. The team at the Woodbridge Center was also amazing. Courtney made me feel very safe and comfortable and her smile showed through her mask which is what I really needed that morning.
    M — Aug 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Steven Nitsch, MD
    About Dr. Steven Nitsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891780888
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
