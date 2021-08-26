Overview

Dr. Steven Nitsch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Nitsch works at Pkwy. Plastic Surgery PC in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Portage, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.