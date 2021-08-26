Dr. Steven Nitsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nitsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Nitsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Nitsch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Pkwy. Plastic Surgery PC575 W CROSSTOWN PKWY, Kalamazoo, MI 49008 Directions (269) 343-5750
-
2
Ascension Medical Center Borgess Immediate Medical Care7901 Angling Rd, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (269) 343-5750
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been wanting a tummy tuck for years and finally decided to do this for myself. I had several friends in the healthcare field and Dr. Nitsch's name came up as a great doctor to go to for a consultation. They could not have been more right! From the moment I walked into his office i felt I was at the right place. His staff were all very friendly and welcoming. Dr. Nitsch has the type of bedside manner that meets my needs. He was easy to talk to, he never made me feel like I was being rushed, he had answers for my many many questions and just instantly put me at ease about allowing him to conduct this surgery. I am 7 days post surgery and had my follow up today. If it weren't for COVID I would have hugged him. I was so embarrassed of my stomach and now it is exactly what I was hoping for. The team at the Woodbridge Center was also amazing. Courtney made me feel very safe and comfortable and her smile showed through her mask which is what I really needed that morning.
About Dr. Steven Nitsch, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nitsch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nitsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nitsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nitsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nitsch.
