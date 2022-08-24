See All Ophthalmologists in Plymouth Meeting, PA
Dr. Steven Nissman, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Nissman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Nissman works at Dept of Ophthalmology in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dept of Ophthalmology
    545 W Germantown Pike Fl 2, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Ratings & Reviews
2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
David — Aug 24, 2022
About Dr. Steven Nissman, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 21 years of experience
  • English
  • 1184659310
Education & Certifications

  • MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Nissman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nissman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nissman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nissman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nissman works at Dept of Ophthalmology in Plymouth Meeting, PA. View the full address on Dr. Nissman’s profile.

Dr. Nissman has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nissman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nissman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nissman.

