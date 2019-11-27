Overview

Dr. Steven Nishida, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Nishida works at Nishida & Berman Mds in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.