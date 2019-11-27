Dr. Nishida has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Nishida, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Nishida, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Honolulu Biological Laboratory1380 Lusitana St Ste 810, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-0066
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my one month post-surgery check-up this morning with Dr. Nishida. As usual, even though I know he is really busy with seeing patients and doing surgeries, Dr. Nishida was his patient, smiling, good-natured and comforting self. I have had consultations and had surgeries here, on the mainland West and East Coasts and in Asia and I must say that Dr. Nishida is, by far, one of the two best surgical doctors I have ever had. I have had good and bad experiences with doctors and surgical procedures over my lifetime and the experience I had with Dr. Nishida, including initial examination with detailed explanation of what he would be doing during and after surgery, his expertise and experience, bedside manner and surgical excellence are all top notch. My regular internist had referred me to Dr. Nishida for this surgical procedure. I asked my internist if Dr. Nishida was good and my internist commented that Dr. Nishida was great. How right he was! No hesitation in recommending him!
About Dr. Steven Nishida, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nishida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nishida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nishida works at
Dr. Nishida has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nishida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nishida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nishida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nishida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nishida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.