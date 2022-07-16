Dr. Steven Niergarth, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niergarth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Niergarth, DO
Dr. Steven Niergarth, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Oconee Orthopedics1201 N Columbia Dr, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 451-0040
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Putnam General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I had the usual problems associated with old age regarding my knee. Years of playing when I should have been working had rendered it arthritic and devoid of much of the cartilage associated with younger knees. Pain, swelling and all the symptoms that come with my particular problem were presented.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1275640625
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Lansing General Hospital
- Carson City Hospital
- Michigan State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
