Dr. Steven Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Newman, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Newman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Newman works at
Locations
-
1
Steven Newman MD PC449 BAY RIDGE PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 836-1343
-
2
Boro Park Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare4915 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 836-1343
-
3
Ditmas Park Care Center2107 Ditmas Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 836-1343
-
4
Palm Gardens Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation615 Avenue C, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (917) 282-8964
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?
Very sensitive and easy to talk to
About Dr. Steven Newman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1982779070
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.