Overview

Dr. Steven Newman, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Newman works at University of Virginia Department of Ophthalmology in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.