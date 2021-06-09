See All Family Doctors in Puyallup, WA
Family Medicine
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Steven Neufeld, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Neufeld works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Canyon Road in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Canyon Road
    15214 Canyon Rd E, Puyallup, WA 98375

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(10)
Jun 09, 2021
Had broken ankle. Dr. Neufeld was my doctor. He explain very well and helped me get confidence in walking on the foot again.
Deb — Jun 09, 2021
  Family Medicine
  28 years of experience
  English, Hebrew
  1245310614
  Union Meml Hospital
  OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
  Ohio State Univ|Ohio State University
  Hahnemann University
  Orthopedic Surgery
  St. Clare Hospital
  Inova Alexandria Hospital
  Inova Fairfax Hospital
  Sibley Memorial Hospital
  Virginia Hospital Center

Dr. Steven Neufeld, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neufeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Neufeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Neufeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Neufeld works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Canyon Road in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Neufeld's profile.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Neufeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neufeld.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neufeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neufeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.