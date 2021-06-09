Dr. Steven Neufeld, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neufeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Neufeld, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Canyon Road15214 Canyon Rd E, Puyallup, WA 98375 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neufeld?
Had broken ankle. Dr. Neufeld was my doctor. He explain very well and helped me get confidence in walking on the foot again.
About Dr. Steven Neufeld, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1245310614
Education & Certifications
- Union Meml Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ohio State Univ|Ohio State University
- Hahnemann University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neufeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Neufeld using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Neufeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neufeld works at
Dr. Neufeld speaks Hebrew.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Neufeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neufeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neufeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neufeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.