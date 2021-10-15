Dr. Neucks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Neucks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Neucks, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Hancock Regional Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Neucks works at
Locations
Rehabilitation Associates of Indiana6330 E 75th St Ste 110, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 588-7130Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Hancock Regional Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Neucks has always been amazing. Kind, caring, compassionate. He explains things thoroughly, always asks if I have any questions, & really cares how his patients are doing. Good sense of humor, which is very important to me, in my care team. I'm so sad that he's retiring, but, happy for him too. He will be missed!
About Dr. Steven Neucks, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1871575431
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
- St Louis U Grp Hosps
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology

