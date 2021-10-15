Dr. Steven Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Nelson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
-
2
Camelback Women's Health - Paradise Valley11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 255, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-5050Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Camelback Women's Health - Biltmore4530 N 32nd St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 468-3912Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
I just wanted to thank Dr. Steven Nelson for the most wonderful care of me and my newborn daughter. Dr, Nelson from the beginning of my pregnancy has been amazing. He answered my 1000s first time mom questions, got to know me as a person, and never made me feel dumb or rushed. He comforted me when I was nervous during my prenatal visits. My delivery of my baby girl was successful because of Dr. Nelson. He made me feel so comfortable during the entire process, always listened to my concerns, and answered my questions. He truly is a very special person and beyond talented doctor. I feel beyond blessed to have Dr. Nelson in my life, and he will be the only doctor I want to deliver my future babies and who I will recommend to my friends and family. He is truly made to deliver babies and I am so grateful that he is my doctor. He is one of the most brilliant doctors I have ever met. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!
About Dr. Steven Nelson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1902890064
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Cedars-Sinai/UCLA
- University of Louisville Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nelson speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.