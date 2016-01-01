Overview

Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burton, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Neirink works at Neirink Steven J DPM in Burton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.