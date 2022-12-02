Dr. Steven Myerthall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myerthall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Myerthall, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Myerthall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from The University Of British Columbia and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Locations
Anuj Daftari, MD3591 S Mercy Rd Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (866) 974-2673
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Myerthall?
Mostly see PA’s these days (like with most docs) & his PA is fabulous. Doctor is busy with you when you are anesthetized.
About Dr. Steven Myerthall, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1487691739
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- The University Of Toronto
- The University Of British Columbia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myerthall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myerthall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myerthall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myerthall has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myerthall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Myerthall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myerthall.
