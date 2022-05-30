Overview

Dr. Steven Myers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Myers works at Centura Orthopedics Audubon in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.