Dr. Steven Myers, MD
Dr. Steven Myers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Centura Orthopedics-audubon3010 N Circle Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 776-7846
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
In 2015, I was in search of the best orthopedic surgeon to meet my expectations; to return me to the ski slopes, hiking and the dance floor. I searched in ProPublica in 5 states to find Dr. Steven Myers with the lowest percentage in complications. His training and experience were perfect. Quality was more important to me than proximity. I didn’t care if I had to travel 5 hours. After 2 hip replacements in 2016, 3 months apart, I was able to return to all of the above. He takes the time to listen, examine and explain. I was amazed at the attention to detail he gives. Preoperatively, I had a significant limp, one shoulder lower than the other because one leg felt 1 inch shorter, all because of my degenerative osteoarthritis in both hips. After the second hip was replaced, I had perfect alignment, gait, posture and shoulders. I remain pain free and with good range of motion. The pre-op classroom instructions at Penrose-St. Francis were so helpful. I am so grateful. Thank you so much.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Bern
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Akron General Medical Center
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
- Miami University
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Myers speaks French.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.