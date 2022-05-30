See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Myers, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Myers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Myers works at Centura Orthopedics Audubon in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centura Orthopedics-audubon
    3010 N Circle Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 776-7846

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Myers, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1669458147
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Bern
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Akron General Medical Center
    • Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
    • Miami University
    Frequently Asked Questions

