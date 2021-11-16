Dr. Steven Mutchnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutchnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Mutchnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Mutchnik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Mutchnik works at
Locations
1
Uropartners LLC9669 Kenton Ave Ste 608, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 480-3993
2
Uropartners North Urology757 Park Ave W Ste 3800, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 480-3993
3
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-5600
4
Apollo Surgical Center LLC2750 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (224) 612-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mutchnik performed GreenLight Laser prostate surgery. The process, and the recovery, have gone as described by Dr. Mutchnik; nothing unexepected. He provides a great sense of confidence in the procedure and the expected outcomes.
About Dr. Steven Mutchnik, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1427019611
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mutchnik works at
Dr. Mutchnik has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mutchnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
