Dr. Steven Musick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Musick, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Musick, MD is a dermatologist in Swansea, IL. Dr. Musick completed a residency at University Mo Columbia School Med. He currently practices at Musick Dermatology, LLC and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Musick Dermatology & Advanced Clinical Spa LLC4948 Benchmark Centre Dr, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 628-2588
-
2
Musick Dermatology, LLC4932 Benchmark Centre Dr, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 628-2588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
About Dr. Steven Musick, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831176775
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Dermatology
- University Mo Columbia School Med
- St. John's Mercy Medical Center-St. Louis
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- University of Missouri - St. Louis
Admitting Hospitals
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Musick?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musick has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Musick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.