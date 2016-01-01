See All Dermatologists in Swansea, IL
Dermatology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Steven Musick, MD is a dermatologist in Swansea, IL. Dr. Musick completed a residency at University Mo Columbia School Med. He currently practices at Musick Dermatology, LLC and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

    Musick Dermatology & Advanced Clinical Spa LLC
    4948 Benchmark Centre Dr, Swansea, IL 62226
    Musick Dermatology, LLC
    4932 Benchmark Centre Dr, Swansea, IL 62226

Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis

Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Skin Cancer
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acanthosis Nigricans
Basosquamous Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
CoolSculpting®
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatological Disorders
Dermatomyositis
Erythema Multiforme
Facial Skin Cancer
Granuloma of Skin
Hand Eczema
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lymphangioma
Microdermabrasion
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
Pemphigoid
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Restylane® Injections
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Lesion
Skin Procedures
Skin Screenings
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Insurance Accepted

  Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  Aetna
  Anthem
  Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Beech Street (Multiplan)
  Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
  Cigna
  Coventry Health Care
  First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  HAP Insurance
  Health Net
  HealthLink
  Humana
  MultiPlan
  Tricare
  UnitedHealthCare
  WellCare

About Dr. Steven Musick, MD

  Dermatology
  33 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1831176775
Education & Certifications

  American Academy of Dermatology
  University Mo Columbia School Med
  St. John's Mercy Medical Center-St. Louis
  University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
  University of Missouri - St. Louis
  HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
  Memorial Hospital Belleville

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
